BREAKING | Ahlangene Sigcau named new AmaXhosa king
Prince Ahlangene Sigcau, SA’s ambassador to Malawi, is now officially the new king of AmaXhosa. This was confirmed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to DispatchLIVE on Tuesday.
“I can confirm that Prince Ahlangene Sigcau is has been confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the king of AmaXhosa. This was communicated to me on Monday yesterday”, said Mabuyane talking to DispatchLIVE at the funeral of AmaBhaca chief, Nkosi Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko in KwaBhaca.
According to the copy of the certificate that was sent by AmaXhosa royal spokesperson Prince Ndabele Mtoto, the certificate was signed on February 19th.
“The certificate is yet to be handed over to us officially, but a copy of it was e-mailed to us by the presidency, and a letter confirming the recognition of King Vulikhaya was e-mailed to us by the office of Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamin-Zuma and the office of Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha on Monday,” said Mtoto.
He said that they were excited that eventually a king was recognised by the government.
DispatchLIVE is in possession of the letter signed by Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma which confirmed Ahlangene as the new AmaXhosa king.
“The ministry of corporate government and traditional affairs will hand over the certificate of recognition to the king and royal family on a date to be agreed upon,” reads part of the letter.
“The director-general of the department of traditional affairs has informed the head of Eastern corporate governance department Mr A Fani as well as director-general of the Eastern Cape government Mr M Sogoni about this development.”
Ahlangene succeeds his brother, King Mpendulo Sigcawu, who died in November 2019.
The AmaXhosa royal family elected Sigcau to the throne but his ascendancy was delayed after the royal family was divided into two and another faction elected Nkosi Derrick Daliwonga Mgwebi as acting monarch and objected to Sigcau being named king.
Mgwebi said he was not aware of the recognition of Sigcau as the king as there was no communication to him from any government department or leader.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.