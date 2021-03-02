BREAKING | Ahlangene Sigcau named new AmaXhosa king

Prince Ahlangene Sigcau, SA’s ambassador to Malawi, is now officially the new king of AmaXhosa. This was confirmed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to DispatchLIVE on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Prince Ahlangene Sigcau is has been confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the king of AmaXhosa. This was communicated to me on Monday yesterday”, said Mabuyane talking to DispatchLIVE at the funeral of AmaBhaca chief, Nkosi Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko in KwaBhaca.

According to the copy of the certificate that was sent by AmaXhosa royal spokesperson Prince Ndabele Mtoto, the certificate was signed on February 19th.

“The certificate is yet to be handed over to us officially, but a copy of it was e-mailed to us by the presidency, and a letter confirming the recognition of King Vulikhaya was e-mailed to us by the office of Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamin-Zuma and the office of Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha on Monday,” said Mtoto.

He said that they were excited that eventually a king was recognised by the government.