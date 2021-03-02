Jeffreys Bay man to plead self-defence in murder case
The formal bail application of Jeffreys Bay resident Donovan Wolf began in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after the state confirmed he was being charged with premeditated murder.
However, in a statement read out by his attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, Wolf categorically denied any planning or premeditation in the shooting of Clyde Stuurman, 26...
