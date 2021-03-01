Retrenched Cotswold dad forging a living for his family

PREMIUM

A Gqeberha engineer was forced to turn his hobby into a full-time job after retrenchment left him without an income to provide for his family.



But word has spread of single dad Jacobus Meiring’s ability to turn raw steel into one-of-a-kind blades, and orders for his unique, utilitarian handiwork are coming in thick and fast...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.