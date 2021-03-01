Educator assistants protest again over unpaid stipends

Hundreds of educator assistants have protested outside the education department’s office in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), claiming only some had received money owed to them.



The educator assistants were hired through a project aimed at employing thousands of youth across the province to help mitigate the financial pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.