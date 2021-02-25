Zambian soccer coach sexual assault trial set for May
A Zambian national soccer coach will return to court in May for the start of his sexual assault trial.
The coach was arrested in December after the alleged sexual assault of a 39-year-old volunteer at the Wolfson Stadium, in Zwide, during the U20 Cosafa Tournament...
