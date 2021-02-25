Rape trial of ex-EFF councillor Vena postponed till noon

The rape trial of former EFF councillor Zilindile Vena, which was expected to start on Thursday morning, hit a snag when it emerged in court that his mother had taken ill.

Defence attorney Zolile Ngqeza asked the court to postpone the trial after Vena’s mother allegedly collapsed when she heard her son was accused of rape.

Ngqeza said Vena’s elderly mother only heard about the matter on Thursday morning while listening to the radio.

Vena is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman in February last year 2020 in Central.

Ngqeza said he was concerned about his client's wellbeing after hearing the news about his mother.

The magistrate hearing the matter said he found it unusual that Vena’s mother only heard about the matter today.

Ngqeza said Vena’s family had tried to keep it from his mother because of her age.

The court ordered that Vena make contact with his family to ascertain the condition of his mother before proceedings commence again at 12pm.

HeraldLIVE