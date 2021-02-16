Xhosa culture a hit in Hollywood movie
Local designer reaches new heights on the world stage
Taking Xhosa heritage to Hollywood.
This has been the biggest takeaway for international renowned designer and founder of the MaXhosa brand, Laduma Ngxokolo, whose latest work features in the wardrobe of the soon-to-be-released Coming to America 2...
