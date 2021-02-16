Study showing high Eastern Cape Covid-19 prevalence questioned
Two-thirds of blood donors found with antibodies, but doubts over size and composition of sample
Almost two-thirds of Eastern Cape residents may already have had Covid-19, with antibodies picked up in blood donations done in late January.
This starling statistic emerged on Friday with the publication of a report led by the South African National Blood Service and Western Cape Blood Service...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.