Study showing high Eastern Cape Covid-19 prevalence questioned

Two-thirds of blood donors found with antibodies, but doubts over size and composition of sample

Almost two-thirds of Eastern Cape residents may already have had Covid-19, with antibodies picked up in blood donations done in late January.



This starling statistic emerged on Friday with the publication of a report led by the South African National Blood Service and Western Cape Blood Service...

