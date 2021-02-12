News

NMU appoints five new distinguished professors

By Herald reporter - 12 February 2021

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has appointed five new distinguished professors.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said on Thursday the five — Paul Watts, Darelle van Greunen, Ilse Truter, Andre Calitz and Janine Adams — had consistently performed at a high level for at least five years to achieve the accolade...

