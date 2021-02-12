News

Innovative US partnership to boost NMU

Varsity to host four-day programme to coincide with anniversary of Madiba’s release

By Guy Rogers - 12 February 2021

A heavyweight capacity training and funding programme for Nelson Mandela University, based on an innovative partnership with a US-based human rights and development institute, is under way.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the Branding Mobilisation Executive Education Programme hinged on the partnership that had been established with the International Social Impact Institute, which is based in New York...

