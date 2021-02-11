Tower of Light takes next step forward

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been given a chance to have their say on the preferred St George’s Park location of the Tower of Light.

The proposed tower will be a 27-storey tribute to honour former president Nelson Mandela.

Once the Nelson Mandela Tower of Light is built at St George’s Park, visitors will be taken on a vertical journey, with three destinations inside the building.

The first will be a pre-prison section where people can learn about the friends who influenced Mandela.

The second landing is the “silent section”, which will create the feeling of solitude Madiba experienced in prison.

At the pinnacle of the structure, at 81m above the ground, there will be a “space of reflection”.

This structure will be the exact size of Mandela’s prison cell on Robben Island with a sculpture of the former president sitting on a bed.

A business plan for the Tower of Light precinct has been done to identify a potential site for the proposed development.

St George’s Park went up against the Port Elizabeth harbour, Kings Beach and the Donkin Reserve for the ideal location.

The municipality’s executive director of economic development, tourism and agriculture, Anele Qaba, said the business plan had recommended St George’s Park as the ideal location.

“The St George’s site fulfils several key considerations such as land ownership, hence doing away with protracted land issues that have plagued some of the earlier, muted catalytic projects,” he said.

He said the site was also elevated and out of any flight paths.

“This is important for the height of the 27-storey structure. The other consideration is that St George’s is centrally located, closer to main routes, public transport hubs and already in an urban development zone”.

Economic development political head Siyasanga Sijadu said the proposed development represented a unique opportunity for the city.

“This will help rebuild the economy and claim a spot as a leading city of the future.”

She urged all residents to read the business plan and make a contribution.

“We are under no illusion — to fulfil this project, we will need all role players to come on board and drive the vision with us.

“It is time to rise up from the ashes and built a new inclusive, vibrant and thriving economy for all.”

Residents can add their views through a free-to-access online survey by visiting www.mbdaengage.co.za.

Qaba said the website had been created by the Mandela Bay Development Agency to offer residents the opportunity to share their views in a safe space due to Covid-19

Several other projects such as the Bayworld redevelopment and the Baakens Zipline have used the MBDA public engagement platform. —

This article is in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality