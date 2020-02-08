Tower of light or pie in the sky?
A staggering R2bn is what it is expected to cost to build the proposed Tower of Light precinct that will include a 27-storey tribute to honour former president Nelson Mandela at St George’s Park.
This was revealed in the project’s business plan by Urban Econ Development Economists in Mount Croix...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.