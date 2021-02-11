Doctors launch interdict to access ivermectin for themselves and patients

A group of South African doctors and medical practitioners has launched an urgent court application seeking wide-ranging orders to enable them to personally use, and prescribe to their patients, ivermectin.

The group of 55 “front-line workers” initially attempted to join other applications seeking similar relief but say those did not address the dire situation faced by doctors and their patients who want effective access to the drug.

They claim that their applications to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), under its “compassionate use programme”, have not been approved and, to their knowledge, none have been so far.

“We are not asking for it [ivermectin] to be included in Covid-19 treatment protocols. We are not asking that it be made freely available without prescription or medical supervision. We are not asking that it replace vaccines,” the said.

“Some countries have already included it in their protocols, including Peru and India. However, we are of the view that the results of various clinical trials will inform that decision.”