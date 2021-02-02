KZN schools ready to open, but not all pupils will be in class on the first day

“Due to its population size, among other factors, eThekwini district has continued to record the most new cases daily. However, the proportion of daily cases has declined to below 40%.”

He said the province was concerned about the number of deaths reported daily.

“The actual number of deaths in week three (January 17-23) was 796, and 265 for week four (January 24-30). The average number of deaths daily over the past two weeks was 75 deaths/day. The analysis was done using the date the person died, not the date of reporting.”

Zikalala said the number of hospital admissions had declined, “along with a decrease in the number of new cases in both the public and private sectors”.

“This is in line with the incidence and positivity rates. The number of admissions started increasing steadily from December 1 and then declined from week three (January 17—23 January).

“The number of ICU patients remained constant in January.

“The province has 3,601 patients admitted in both private and public hospitals as at January 31.” He said 67% of them were in private hospitals.

“Of those admitted, 483 patients (13%) required intensive care services. Among those who required intensive care, 44% were being ventilated.”

Meanwhile the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education visited schools in the Ixopo Circuit, under the Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, to assess their readiness for the 2021 academic year.

Committee members who were in Gauteng on Monday visited the Daniel Mzamo Special school on Tuesday.

Officially opened in Highflats in 2019, the school accommodates learners with disabilities ranging from autism, attention deficit disorder and deafness.

School principal Mluleki Dlamini said that the school is currently experiencing major water problems, as the school shares a borehole with the uMhlabashana community.

"We don't have water on the school. The municipality delivers water sometimes, but in most cases we purchase our own water, he said"

Department of Basic Education spokesman, Jabulani Ngcobo said that they are pleased to see that schools in the district are prepared to welcome students once again.

"We are happy with the overall preparations and readiness of the schools in the district. However we still need to ensure that all the learners admitted this year are attending classes, he said."

Ngcobo, said convincing learners that it was safe to attend school was proving to be a matter of concern.

Daniel Mzamo teacher Ayanda Xhala said teachers were ready to welcome learners back at school.

"We all have masks and sanitizers in all our classrooms. The kids are screened before they enter and that what makes the school a safe environment for them, she said."

Xhala says her love for teaching and working with kids is what brings her to school during the pandemic.

"For now we are preparing all our materials and themes for the year. We are also just sharing ideas on how to make their learning entertaining, which is fun for us.

At Ixopo high school, principal Karen Barensche says boarding scholars are screened every morning before leaving the hostel.

Barensche added that the rainy season has helped fill up the school's 8 water tanks, temporarily resolving their water problem.

"We have a total of 14 toilets which constantly need running water - 5 are currently being renovated, but the 9 available are enough to service the whole school.

District director Sindi Zakuza-Njakazi said they were pleased to see the Covid-19 safety measures put in place by the schools' managment.

"The classrooms are marked for social distancing. Classes have been provided with hand sanitizers and the classrooms are sanitized on a daily basis, " she said.

Committee chairperson Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said that she had been shocked to learn of the water and sanitary problems at the schools in the district, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Covid-19 is basically saying to us that we need to be clean at all times. And you cannot be clean without water, she said"

Additional reporting by Mluleki Mdletshe

TimesLIVE