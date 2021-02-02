Top-eight finish on the cards, says Chippa coach Malesela

PREMIUM

A top-eight finish in the DStv Premiership is achievable by Chippa United this season, coach Dan “Dance” Malesela says.



Chippa last secured top-eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Malesela, but since then they have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season...

