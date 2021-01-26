Murder accused, 18, denies gang affiliation

An Arcadia man who was just 17 when he allegedly shot dead a rival gangster told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday that though he socialised with known gangsters he was not part of any gang.



The now 18-year-old, who cannot be named due to a Constitutional Court ruling barring the media from naming individuals involved in a crime while they were still minors, faces a charge of murder, two counts of contravening the prevention of organised crime act and two each of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

