Murder accused, 18, denies gang affiliation
An Arcadia man who was just 17 when he allegedly shot dead a rival gangster told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday that though he socialised with known gangsters he was not part of any gang.
The now 18-year-old, who cannot be named due to a Constitutional Court ruling barring the media from naming individuals involved in a crime while they were still minors, faces a charge of murder, two counts of contravening the prevention of organised crime act and two each of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...
