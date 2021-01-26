News

High-speed chase ends abruptly as cop car knocks down wall

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 26 January 2021

A Port Elizabeth family was stunned when a police vehicle ploughed through the boundary wall at their New Brighton home during a high-speed chase involving alleged criminals.

And while the police cautioned social media users to have all the facts at hand before taking to their computer keyboards — amid claims the officers were drunk — Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, said the police had treated the family deplorably...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X