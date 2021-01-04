From petitions to deadlines: 5 reasons SA’s Covid-19 vaccine is in the news right now

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday detailed a plan to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine to 67% of the country's population by the end of the year, with health workers, essential workers and people with comorbidities taking priority for the vaccine secured from the Covax programme.

Before the minister's address, there had been growing calls for government to act swiftly and avail the vaccine to prevent further deaths and spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Here are five reasons the Covid-19 vaccine made news headlines this past week:

December 29: SA will get the affordable vaccine

Mkhize said SA has 11 options of available vaccines and will consider one that is affordable and effective. Mkhize said the vaccines are being processed by different countries and SA is weighing its options.

The minister said: “They are all being evaluated in the same way. We believe those that have the results out and have shown finality in terms of the efficacy report are those which will be standardised because it is the same science across the different countries.

“Once those are finalised, it becomes important to say they could also be accessible to us if we decide to take them.

“What we are looking at is which vaccine has good efficacy, is available and affordable.”

The minister said other factors which will influence the vaccine option are logistics and availability.