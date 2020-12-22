Western Cape doctors make life-and-death decisions as Covid-19 cases soar

“We have a very clear and objective assessment triage tool in ICU where we use certain criteria to evaluate a patient’s condition and whether that patient would benefit being admitted to intensive are. This objective assessment allows clinicians to determine the best possible outcome for a patient,” said van der Heever.

“There are several criteria we look at, age being one of them, but also comorbidities and the condition of the patient. These, as a collective, will have an impact on the assessment and therefore the outcome of the patient for intensive care.

“Both clinical decision-making and access to certain care packages will, by necessity, be different to those experienced in normal day-to-day services — for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.”

Van der Heever said Western Cape public hospitals are all taking strain. Metro hospitals are operating at 78% and rural hospitals at 89%.

Some of the services that will be restricted and postponed include hospital visits, non-urgent outpatient appointments, elective surgery, outreaches from district and regional hospitals.

“Patients who are in hospital but are stable will be discharged for further management at home or at a step-down facility. Patients are urged to only access the emergency centres for emergencies, and non-emergencies are to access health-care services at the nearest clinics,” van der Heever said.

Emergencies that will continue include obstetric surgery, medical emergencies, fracture clinics and eye surgery, which will be available on a limited basis.