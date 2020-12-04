PODCAST | Andile Lungisa talks about prison, continues defending Jacob Zuma

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we bring you an exciting interview between our host Mike Siluma and convicted former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa.



Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lungisa was recently released from jail on parole.

His release has angered many South Africans who took to social media to call out the ruling party for “wasting taxpayers' money”.

In this episode, Lungisa talks to us about the incident that led to his conviction, his time in jail and his plans going forward. He also defends his recent warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt attacks on former president Jacob Zuma to preserve "national unity".



Join the conversation: