WATCH | Speaker Mafaya forcibly removed from council chambers
Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was manhandled out of the council chambers on Friday shortly before the vote for the metro's new mayor.
Within minutes after returning from a short adjournment, three men approached Mafaya...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.