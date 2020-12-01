How Andile Lungisa got his get-out-of-jail card

Bay councillor to be freed after three months due to special remission, Covid-19 fears

A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa managed to wangle a deal to have his two-year prison sentence slashed to just under three months.



Lungisa is expected to be released on Tuesday, just 75 days after he surrendered himself to the North End Prison...

