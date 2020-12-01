Time for everyone to stand up against gender abuse
Every year without fail, during the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, the most horrific cases of abuse and murder of women and children are recorded. And what follows is an outcry from the public which naturally becomes enraged, and the government vows to do better. The following year, it happens all again.
Of course, women and children are not only abused or killed during the 16 days; it happens every single day, with police statistics showing that a woman is killed every three hours...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.