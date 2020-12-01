Time for everyone to stand up against gender abuse

Every year without fail, during the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, the most horrific cases of abuse and murder of women and children are recorded. And what follows is an outcry from the public which naturally becomes enraged, and the government vows to do better. The following year, it happens all again.



Of course, women and children are not only abused or killed during the 16 days; it happens every single day, with police statistics showing that a woman is killed every three hours...

