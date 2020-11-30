Post Office warns against parcel scam

The South African Post Office is warning customers of a scam in which an e-mail — stating that a package could not be delivered because of outstanding customs duties — is sent to unsuspecting people to solicit money.

South African Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said post office officials were receiving enquiries from members of the public who had received the e-mail.

He said the e-mail address of the sender was altered to appear as if it was legitimately sent by the Post Office.

“The mail contains a link that leads them to a payment page not operated by the SA Post Office, and refers to a fraudulent tracking number not issued by the Post Office.

“The Post Office never charges customs fees or import duties before delivering a parcel.

“If there are fees payable, this is done at the time when the item is actually handed over to the customer.

“Anyone who receives an e-mail of this nature should delete it immediately and must not respond,” Kruger said.

HeraldLIVE