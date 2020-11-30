Chippa coach Seema rues missed chance
Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was left thinking about what could have been after his team dropped valuable points in their DStv Premiership fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
The Chilli Boys disappointed as they laboured to a 1-1 draw against 10-man TTM in a game Seema thought he would collect a full haul from...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.