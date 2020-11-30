Chippa coach Seema rues missed chance

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was left thinking about what could have been after his team dropped valuable points in their DStv Premiership fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.



The Chilli Boys disappointed as they laboured to a 1-1 draw against 10-man TTM in a game Seema thought he would collect a full haul from...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.