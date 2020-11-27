News

Harder lockdown for Nelson Mandela Bay?

By Guy Rogers - 27 November 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay residents could be in line for tougher measures to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize intimated that this could be on the cards. ..

