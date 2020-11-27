More than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases and 88 deaths recorded in 24 hours
SA recorded 3,069 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, at a positivity rate of just under 11%.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the new infections took the country to a total of 778,571 confirmed case. The new infections came from 28,010 tests.
Mkhize also reported 88 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 21,289.
TimesLIVE
