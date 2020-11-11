More wrangling before Timothy Omotoso trial can begin

The protracted trial of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso was further delayed on Wednesday after amendments and withdrawals of applications.



The state brought an application to amend an indictment, that is not yet before the court, before withdrawing the application and bringing a separate application to amend further particulars given to the defence at the start of the trial last year...

