JUST IN | Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani dies

By Herald Reporter - 11 November 2020
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died.

This was confirmed by his attorney Danie Gouws on Wednesday night.

Bobani was hospitalised three weeks ago with Covid-19.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among the first to send condolences to Bobani's family.

This is a developing story.

