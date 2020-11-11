JUST IN | Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani dies
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died.
This was confirmed by his attorney Danie Gouws on Wednesday night.
Bobani was hospitalised three weeks ago with Covid-19.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among the first to send condolences to Bobani's family.
It is sad to announce the passing of Councillor Bobani this evening. Our condolences to the family & friends. The UDM thanks his family for allowing him to contribute & build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities. May his soul Rest In Peace.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 11, 2020
This is a developing story.
