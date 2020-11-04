Time for some light at end of tunnel

“I don’t think there has ever been a time when SA has needed this show more. We’ve all had a horrific year.”

This was said by Colin Ward, director of SABC2’s Slice of Light, which is back for a brand new season of Eastern Cape beauty, uplifting stories and inspiring people.

The Christian magazine show which had its first season in 2018, quickly became a firm favourite with SABC2 viewers.

“Things have been turned upside down and people are caught in the grip of fear and uncertainty,” Ward said.

“There is tremendous negativity about. We want to change that. This show is all about bringing hope and joy to our people again.

“We’re here to shine that much-needed Slice of Light into their days once more,” Ward said.

The show is led by two presenters, Fiks Mahola (7de Laan, Kniediep in die Warm Water) and Uitenhage’s Megan Fisher, a fresh local talent who made her screen debut in season 1.

Fisher will only be joining the show mid-season due to availability.

Mahola said he believed the show would provide a much-needed commodity during the Covid-19 pandemic — hope.

“In the midst of all this darkness, there are some beautiful stories. Stories of food parcels in a time when people have lost their jobs.

“It will resonate with people. The best thing about Slice of Light is that we never seek out the miracle-working pastors or megachurches.

“It is about your ordinary Joes, everyday Christians living their lives,” Mahola said.

He said the time slot — noon on Sundays — was also ideal.

“Most people are back from church at that time.”

Especially exciting, he said, was the focus this season had on Port Elizabeth.

“There are a lot more Port Elizabeth stories.”

He said those living in the city should watch the show as “this is for you. Stories in your city, your province. PE rise up, take a bow,” Mahola said.

Some season highlights include the story of the Van Stadens bridge cross, which saw circumstances lead to the completion of a giant 5m cross to deter potential suicide jumpers.

There is the story on an inventive church making lockdown fun for kids with a Drive-Thru Holiday Club, and a historic country community which came together to safeguard their charming heritage church.

Two new segments are being introduced this season — the first being Searchlight, which unpacks topical issues or subjects with the viewers.

Second, Heroes of the Faith seeks to profile and celebrate South African Christians who have made an outstanding impact on their communities.

There are also special seasonal episodes for Heritage Day, Christmas and New Years Day.

The series is shot entirely in the Eastern Cape, by Port Elizabeth based production company Sunshine Coast Studios.

Slice of Light season 2 runs for 13 weeks.

It began last week.

