Mr Petite Teen does his bit for community
Mr Petite Teen SA 2020, Port Elizabeth’s Etienne Vermaak, 14, had a busy morning on Tuesday between helping prepare peanut butter and jam sandwiches for the less privileged and collecting food for the SPCA.
Vermaak started his morning at the Boardwalk from 9am, helping to prepare peanut butter jam sandwiches for the less fortunate with the Ladles of Love organisation.
He then went to St Marks Community School to collect pet food to be donated to the SPCA and thank the class that had collected the most food.
The winning class was rewarded with cupcakes.
St Marks Community School events co-ordinator Justene-Rae Watermeyer said Vermaak was a past pupil at the school.
“When we heard Etienne had won Mr Petite SA, we were happy to partner with him, the grade 1 to 7s made the collections,” Watermeyer said.
“As a school we encourage pupils to think beyond themselves and to act in a selfless manner and show kindness when an opportunity presents itself.
“Its more significant to donate to Etienne, because he can be an example to the pupils, to the young and old alike to make a difference.”
Uitenhage and District SPCA chair Deirdre Swift jokingly said she hoped she would not be quoted out of context when she said she was glad the “hottest teenager in SA had the warmest heart”.
According to Swift, the organisation services Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage, Despatch, Kirkwood, Addo and Jansenville among other places, something that proves costly.
She said this was not the first time Vermaak had helped the organisation.
“This says we’re moving forward when people as young as Etienne are going to understand the importance of supporting animal welfare and the work that we do.
“This is a beacon of hope as we rely on mostly fundraising.
“Due to the pandemic, we couldn’t fundraise.
“If it wasn’t for the people who donated during level 1 of the lockdown things would be worse than they are now,” she said.
Vermaak, who has mild autism, is now homeschooled.
Earlier on Tuesday he arrived with his own peanut butter and jam and 100 fresh loaves of bread to help Ladles of Love.
“I’m glad I could help with the SPCA [as] I have a relationship with the SPCA. I know that it isn’t easy for them especially with how the pandemic affected them,” he said.
He said he was looking forward to an upcoming pageant in Turkey in May next year.
“I hope to use that platform to inspire children my age to be more confident, to be able to keep eye contact and to help people,” Vermaak said.
HeraldLIVE
