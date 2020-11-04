Mr Petite Teen does his bit for community

Mr Petite Teen SA 2020, Port Elizabeth’s Etienne Vermaak, 14, had a busy morning on Tuesday between helping prepare peanut butter and jam sandwiches for the less privileged and collecting food for the SPCA.

Vermaak started his morning at the Boardwalk from 9am, helping to prepare peanut butter jam sandwiches for the less fortunate with the Ladles of Love organisation.

He then went to St Marks Community School to collect pet food to be donated to the SPCA and thank the class that had collected the most food.

The winning class was rewarded with cupcakes.

St Marks Community School events co-ordinator Justene-Rae Watermeyer said Vermaak was a past pupil at the school.

“When we heard Etienne had won Mr Petite SA, we were happy to partner with him, the grade 1 to 7s made the collections,” Watermeyer said.

“As a school we encourage pupils to think beyond themselves and to act in a selfless manner and show kindness when an opportunity presents itself.