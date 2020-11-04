Coega names Standard Bank top executive as new CEO
Khwezi Tiya, the outgoing Standard Bank senior executive, has been appointed as the new Coega Development Corporation (CDC) CEO.
Tiya, who is back for a second stint at CDC, will report for duty in January 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.