Brace for storms in the next few days but expect a clear weekend

Weather service SAWS has warned of rain and storms in the coming days across most of SA, but says the weekend should be clear.

Forecasters Puseletso Mofokeng and Kevin Rae said scattered showers and thundershowers could be expected over the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and Gauteng — as well as parts of adjoining provinces — from Tuesday night.

Thunderstorms associated with surface winds of a destructive, strong and gusty nature could be expected over parts of the Free State, North West and Gauteng as the system moved east on Thursday.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal could experience wind damage in places due to severe thunderstorms. The forecasters say the storms are likely to result in localised flooding and could affect road infrastructure, low-water bridges, farmlands and informal settlements.

“Some of these storms may become severe, with a chance of large, damaging hailstones and/or strong, destructive surface winds over some areas,” they said.

For Wednesday, a “yellow level 1 alert” for severe storms has been issued for the western parts of the North West, parts of the Northern Cape as well as the extreme western parts of the Free State.

The inclement weather is expected to clear from Thursday in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, which can expect dry and sunny weather on the day.

Some parts of the North West and Free State are also expected to clear from Thursday. Some showers may remain in place in the early morning hours of Friday over Gauteng and the eastern areas of the North West and Free State.

Storms are, however, expected to persist over the eastern provinces during much of Friday.

The forecasters say no rain is expected at the weekend though a deterioration in weather is expected along the southwestern coast of the Western Cape on Friday.

This change in weather is likely to be associated with showers as well as near-gale force winds, in response to a well-developed cold front which will be approaching SA from the west.

Rough seas are expected and conditions for mariners (especially those with small craft) will become increasingly hazardous.

The weather services have urged the maritime community to monitor regular updates of weather forecasts issued by SAWS in the days ahead, especially regarding possible marine warnings.

The weather service will continue to monitor developments and will issue updates as required. Saws urged the public to follow weather forecasts on television and radio.

TimesLIVE