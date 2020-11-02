Mabuyane to set up inquiry into long-running AmaXhosa kingship battle

Two factions at loggerheads over who is legitimate heir

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has stepped in to resolve the ongoing battle of the AmaXhosa kingship, barely a year after its king Mpendulo Sigcawu died.



Mabuyane is establishing a commission of inquiry to find who is the legitimate heir to the throne to succeed the late Sigcawu...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.