Mabuyane to set up inquiry into long-running AmaXhosa kingship battle

Two factions at loggerheads over who is legitimate heir

By Lulamile Feni - 02 November 2020

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has stepped in to resolve the ongoing battle of the AmaXhosa kingship, barely a year after its king Mpendulo Sigcawu died.

Mabuyane is establishing a commission of inquiry to find who is the legitimate heir to the throne to succeed the late Sigcawu...

