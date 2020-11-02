Man suspected of raping and killing Mdantsane girl, 6, beaten to death

Eastern Cape police are calling on communities to desist from taking the law into their own hands after a man suspected of raping and killing a six-year-old Mdantsane girl was allegedly beaten and killed by an angry mob on Friday.



Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said a group of community members from Zone 8 allegedly beat the man to death...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.