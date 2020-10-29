Winde pleads for 'deal' with citizens to prevent fresh Covid-19 surge

Cape Town’s more affluent southern and western suburbs were responsible for the surge in Covid-19 cases seen over the past three weeks in the Western Cape.

Western Cape health department head Dr Keith Cloete said on Thursday that a superspreading event in the southern suburbs, where scores of people aged between 15 and 25 contracted the virus, was responsible for the surge in cases.

Other health subdistricts in Cape Town have not seen significant changes in their Covid-19 cases, though test-positivity in the province has increased from 6% to 11%. This was an indication, Cloete said, that too little testing is being done and not necessarily that Covid-19 cases are increasing.

The super-spreading event Cloete referred to was a party in Claremont attended by pupils from schools in the southern suburbs last month.

In the Western subdistrict, including Table View, Milnerton and Woodstock, cases increased as a result of many small outbreaks.