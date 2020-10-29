Durban woman graduates with master's degree in nursing at 75

University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate Pumla Ntikinca is chuffed that at 75 she still drives and has achieved her master's degree in nursing.

Despite battling osteoarthritis, which left her nearly “handicapped”, Ntikinca, from the Bluff in Durban, was determined to complete her master's degree, which took her five years.

“I'm quite happy and thankful to God,” she told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

Her aim is to use her vast years of experience to help improve neonatal nursing care.

Supervised by Dr Ann Jarvis and Dr Olivia Baloyi, Ntikinca’s study was titled “An exploration of attitudes, knowledge and perceptions on assessment of pain in neonates, by advanced midwifery students at a university in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa”.

“My interest in this topic was aroused when I was a nurse educator at a nursing college, teaching neonatology to midwifery students,” she said.

“I realised that nurses in general fall short on the intricacies of specialised care in neonatal inclusive care units (NICUs). I decided to register for a clinical master’s degree in advanced midwifery (maternal and childcare). The study aimed to assess and generate evidence for nursing education and practice.”