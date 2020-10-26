Closing arguments begin in murder trial of German nationals

Closing arguments in the murder trial of German nationals Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler finally began in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, more than five years after it started.

In August, advocate Marius Stander closed the state’s case in which Leunberg, 42, and Alder, 43, are charged with two counts of fraud and one of murder.

They pleaded not guilty.

They are accused of orchestrating the August 2009 murder of fellow German Claus Schroeder.

It is alleged Schroeder was murdered by Leunberg after the sale of his Thornhill farm to the pair went awry.

An intricate scam allegedly saw the pair presenting documents from a German bank showing that Adler had the finances to purchase Schroeder’s farm so they could start a business in SA.

According to the state, when Schroeder realised he was being scammed he was lured to a kloof near the Owvanuk farm in the Hankey area and murdered.

Schroeder disappeared on August 14 2009 — his body has never been found.

On Monday, advocate Elsabe Theron for Adler said evidence proved that Adler had received three missed calls, not 100 as alleged, from Schroeder’s wife Tanja between August 14 and 15.

Theron said Adler had nothing to hide and had proved this by returning Tanja’s call after she saw the missed calls on her phone, which she said had been on silent and charging in the kitchen during the time that Tanja tried to call her.

Theron said after Adler had called Tanja, who was looking for Leunberg, she had asked Leunberg to call back, which he allegedly did.

The case continues.

