Captain Veli Mothwa confident as Chilli Boys return to NMB Stadium
Chippa up for a scrap against wounded Chiefs
Chippa United will not give an inch when they face limping Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, says captain Veli Mothwa.
The Chilli Boys return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for their first home game of the season and will be looking to inflict more damage on an already wounded Amakhosi outfit starting at 7.30pm. ..
