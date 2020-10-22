Why the secrecy, Mr Mayor?
Buyeye, acting city boss photographed after clandestine talks with service provider
A secret meeting in Knysna at the weekend discussed the possible withdrawal of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s R208m lawsuit against controversial company Access Facilities and Leisure Management.
Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye and acting city manager Mandla George were photographed leaving the clandestine talks with Access CEO Riaan Oberholzer on Saturday...
