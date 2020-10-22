Teenager’s harrowing abortion relived in court

PREMIUM

An unwanted pregnancy and a split from her high school sweetheart led a terrified teenager to meet nurse Lulama Gabela, who allegedly offered to assist her with an abortion.



The young woman, whose identity is being withheld by order of the court, recalled the harrowing details on Wednesday of how she was made to sit in boiling water with onions before she eventually miscarried...

