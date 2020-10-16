IN PICTURES | Tense stand-off in Senekal between EFF supporters and farmers
EFF supporters and farmers gathered in Senekal on Friday as two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in the town's magistrate's court.
EFF supporters allegedly threw rocks, bricks and empty beer bottles at bikers who attempted to pass the main road of Senekal.
Members of the farming community across SA gathered in Senekal to raise awareness about farm attacks.
Police nyalas and armed police officers remain on high alert.
Earlier, EFF supporters shouted “shoot, shoot, shoot!” during a tense stand-off between farmers, bikers and community members.
TimesLIVE
