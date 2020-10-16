News

IN PICTURES | Tense stand-off in Senekal between EFF supporters and farmers

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2020
EFF supporters march through Senekal ahead of the court appearance of two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF supporters and farmers gathered in Senekal on Friday as two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in the town's magistrate's court.

Tensions are high in Senekal as EFF supporters and members of the farming community gathered in the Free State town on Friday, when two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in court.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF supporters allegedly threw rocks, bricks and empty beer bottles at bikers who attempted to pass the main road of Senekal.

Farmers, bikers and members of the community gathered in Senekal during the court appearance of two murder suspects.
Image: Alon Skuy
A see of red moved through the Free State town.
Image: Alon Skuy

Members of the farming community across SA gathered in Senekal to raise awareness about farm attacks.

Barbed wire was used to prevent clashes in Senekal on Friday.
Image: Alon Skuy

Police nyalas and armed police officers remain on high alert.

EFF supporters allegedly shouted 'shoot, shoot, shoot' during a tense stand-off in Senekal.
Image: Alon Skuy

Earlier, EFF supporters shouted “shoot, shoot, shoot!” during a tense stand-off between farmers, bikers and community members.

A moment of prayer during the tension in the Free State town.
Image: Alon Skuy

