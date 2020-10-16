KFC Mini Cricket remains virtual until play resumes in January

The KFC Mini Cricket online seminar this week discussed new ways to spread their message and keep the spirit of cricket alive.

CSA mass participation co-ordinator Buhle Vaphi said schedules had been heavily disrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in the cancellation of numerous events as well as festivals.

Despite this, Vaphi said, the programme had to adopt new ways of communication, in line with “the new norm” in a bid to keep the fire burning among the many aspiring cricketers and coaches.

“We have been challenged to find creative ways of doing things to make sure we return to play.

“We will have virtual provincial seminars, league matches and online coaching courses. League matches will only resume in January 2021 and run through to April.

“Again, this will only happen once it is safe to do so,” she said.

She said league matches would resume with a target of 80 games nationally, with prizes awarded to the region that played the most games.

She said an event had been planned where regions would participate in a day of cricket, with an estimated 5,000 league games played in a single day in various regions across the country.

The date for this event is earmarked for February, with a huge media campaign beforehand.

Vaphi was speaking at the virtual KFC Mini Cricket online seminar on Thursday. She said the return to play would be considered only once the government had lifted all restrictions.

“We need to ensure safety is guaranteed, because the wellbeing of every coach and participating child is important,” she said.

Vaphi said the KFC Mini Cricket coaches had played a pivotal role in expanding the game’s reach through raising awareness of the programme.

“Promoting fun and enjoyment is important because we are dealing with children. They tend to lose interest fast, and if we don’t find ways to reinvent how we do things, we may lose them,” she said.

Union president Donovan May said the programme was a great initiative to bring more players into the game, and also for the development of coaches who offered their time to bring joy to the lives of children in the programme.

He reiterated the importance of the programme from a coaching point of view, saying the selfless efforts of the coaches to participate were just another reason the programme had been so successful across the country.

“From a coaching perspective, all sporting codes need coaches and without coaches we cannot develop our cricketers, ” he said.