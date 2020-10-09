Acclaimed Bay poet’s audiobook set for festival release
Putuma’s magic to thrill your senses
Acclaimed Bay poet’s audiobook set for festival release
Port Elizabeth-born businesswoman, poet and theatre director Koleka Putuma, 26, is returning to the Africa Poetry Festival stage next week to launch her new audiobook.
Putuma, the author of internationally acclaimed poetry collection A Collective Amnesia, will launch the Collective Amnesia Audio Experience during her slot at the virtual festival taking place from Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.