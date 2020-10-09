Putuma’s magic to thrill your senses

Acclaimed Bay poet’s audiobook set for festival release

Acclaimed Bay poet’s audiobook set for festival release

Port Elizabeth-born businesswoman, poet and theatre director Koleka Putuma, 26, is returning to the Africa Poetry Festival stage next week to launch her new audiobook.



Putuma, the author of internationally acclaimed poetry collection A Collective Amnesia, will launch the Collective Amnesia Audio Experience during her slot at the virtual festival taking place from Monday...

