Nelson Mandela Bay aims to travel the plastic route

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro wants to take a leaf out of the Kouga municipality’s book and build plastic roads in the city.

The roads and transport portfolio committee gave the plan the thumbs-up on Thursday, but the item still has to go to the mayoral committee before the council can rubber-stamp it.

The committee members plan to travel to Jeffreys Bay on a site visit, where they will compare the normal tarred road with the 300m stretch of plastic road in Woltemade Street.

The pilot project was built by Scottish manufacturer Macrebur and Port Elizabeth companies SP Excel and Scribante.

In his report to the committee, infrastructure and engineering executive director Walter Shaidi said plastic products in the municipality could be recycled and converted into the final product — the planned plastic road.

“About 1.5 tons of plastic, which is comparable to 1.8-million plastic bags, was used to make just 1km of road.

“This plastic building technique has already been used in other countries such as Canada and Australia,” Shaidi said.

He said not only would the project create much-needed jobs, but it would also be an opportunity for communities to make money by collecting and selling plastic waste.

Kouga has already won two awards for its plastic road, walking away with gold and silver at the Eco-logic Awards hosted by Enviropedia.

The awards honour organisations, individuals and communities that contribute positively to a sustainable world.