Woman who implicated David Mabuza in murder plot jailed for her lies

As she carried out this crime, Sambo had walked into a police station and alleged that she was Thandeka Mabuza — the deputy president’s niece.

Sambo said she had stumbled upon Mabuza's murder plot while helping at his house. She said while there, she came across his diary that detailed a plot to assassinate Fred Daniels, a Mpumalanga-based conservationist.

“The Hawks investigation later found that the deputy president was not in the country at the time of the alleged offence. It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the deputy president,” he added.

Besides lying about her identity and non-existent murder plots, Sambo also lied about being a victim of kidnapping. She also took on other identities as she opened theft cases and took on debt at stores in Nelspruit.