'I have been labelled as negative and aggressive': Mbali Ntuli on the barriers women face in politics

“I have been labelled as negative, aggressive and wanting to go against my party.”

These are the words of the DA's Mbali Ntuli, who is in a race for the leadership of the party, on the barriers women face in politics in SA.

Ntuli appeared on The Resistance Bureau panel discussion about patriarchy in Africa this week where she explained that the patriarchal barriers in politics are “bullets” that women take before getting to where they want to be.

“Politics is still incredibly patriarchal in many ways and I certainly think it's a barrier for more young women to come in,” she said.

Ntuli said the party system often excludes women, especially social activists.

“In SA, we have a high number of female representatives but they really come through a party system that has got a lot of political jousting. Women who are social activists, who want to be in parliament, really have no access to that unless they are willing to play the party-political game,” Ntuli added.