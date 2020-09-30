Health MEC vows to act as more hospital linen, clothes are dumped

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has vowed to leave no stone unturned after her department launched an investigation when more burnt Komani Hospital linen and clothes were found dumped in Cathcart on Tuesday night.

This comes just days after linen and clothes were found illegally dumped in Mlungisi township in Komani at the weekend.

Provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in that instance, it was established that the linen and clothes were from a laundromat tender awarded to a service provider whose contract had ended last year.

The provincial health department has now launched an investigation into how Komani Hospital linen and clothes were dumped and burnt in Cathcart.

Kupelo said Gomba had sent a team led by the security director to the hospital to investigate linen and clothes found burning on the side of the N6 in Cathcart on Tuesday night. It was established the items were from Komani Hospital.