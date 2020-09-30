New plan to protect the planet gets thumbs up

Environmentalists have welcomed the latest post-Covid drive by world leaders to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.



Politicians, princes, economists, scientists, businessmen and activists convened in New York this week under the auspices of the UN to commit themselves to the “30X30” declaration and to raise funds to kick-start the ambitious initiative...

