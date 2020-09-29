25 years behind bars for young Eastern Cape serial rapist

Remorse of ‘vicious and merciless’ Lamani, 22, who started attacks at 17, was ‘phony’

A serial rapist who raped three women before he turned 19 has been sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment.



In total, judge Judith Roberson on Monday sentenced Thulani Lamani, now 22, to 76 years in jail for raping four women, two of them teenagers, attempting to rape an eight-month pregnant woman in front of other children, robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to rob and rape...

